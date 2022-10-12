Moore registered an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Moore set up an Arthur Kaliyev tally in the third period. Beyond Moore's assist, it was a quiet season opener for the Kings' second line, as both Phillip Danault and Viktor Arvidsson were held off the scoresheet. The trio was a productive two-way line last year for the Kings, helping them to an unexpected playoff spot. Moore had 48 points, including six while shorthanded, and a plus-20 rating in 81 contests. That's a level of production that should be well within the 27-year-old's reach again this year.