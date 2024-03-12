Moore scored an empty-net goal on seven shots, dished an assist, logged three hits, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Monday's 3-0 win over the Islanders.
Moore has a trio of multi-point efforts over his last six outings. The winger set up a Phillip Danault tally in the third period before adding his goal near the end of the game. Moore is up to 25 goals, 45 points, 205 shots on net, 68 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 64 contests overall while playing in a second-line role this season.
