Moore scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, went plus-2, doled out two hits and added 12 PIM in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Oilers in Game 4.

Moore opened the scoring at 8:03 of the first period. He also set up the first of Carl Grundstrom's two tallies in the third. Toward the end of the game, Moore got into a dustup with Darnell Nurse, leading to both players earning misconduct penalties. Through four playoff outings, Moore has two goals, three assists, a plus-1 rating, 12 shots on net, 18 hits and seven blocked shots as a solid two-way winger on the Kings' second line.