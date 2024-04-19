Moore scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Moore collected both points in the second period. The winger had five goals and three assists over nine outings in April, putting together a strong finish to a career-best regular season. Moore produced 31 goals, 26 helpers, 244 shots on net, 91 hits, 58 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 82 appearances. He'll be a key two-way forward in the Kings' first-round playoff series versus the Oilers.