Moore recorded two assists in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Coyotes.

Moore set up Jaret Anderson-Dolan's first-period tally. In the third, a puck caromed off Moore and Carl Grundstrom for the Kings' game-winning goal. The 26-year-old Moore is enjoying a career year with 16 points, 58 shots on net and 23 hits through 38 contests. The California native will likely continue to see middle-six usage.