Moore (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

Moore has been sidelined since Dec. 29 due to an illness and upper-body injury, and it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return. However, the Kings indicated Wednesday that Moore is considered day-to-day, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in action in the near future. Cole Guttman was recalled from AHL Ontario to provide additional depth in Moore's absence.