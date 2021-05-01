Moore posted an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

Moore earned the secondary helper on Lias Andersson's third-period equalizer. The 26-year-old Moore finished April on a three-game point streak, and he racked up nine points in 14 outings overall this month. The California native has 22 points (nine tallies, 13 assists), 81 shots on net, 33 hits and 18 PIM through 48 appearances in 2020-21.