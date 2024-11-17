Moore logged an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Moore's stint on the top-line was a one-game situation, but he was productive in his return to his usual second-line spot. He helped out on a Mikey Anderson goal in the first period. Moore has two goals and eight assists during an eight-game point streak that has made him one of the hottest players in the league. The winger is up to 13 points, 46 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-2 rating through 19 outings overall.