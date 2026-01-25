Moore scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Blues.

The goal was Moore's 100th career NHL tally, coming in his 454th regular-season game. The winger celebrated the milestone by also netting the decisive marker in the shootout to secure the Kings' win. This was his first game back from missing 11 contests due to an upper-body injury. The 30-year-old is likely to see middle-six minutes moving forward. Moore has struggled to six goals, 14 points, 72 shots on net, 24 hits and 22 blocked shots over 38 appearances this season.