Moore scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Coyotes.

Moore put the Kings ahead 3-1 with his first-period tally. The 28-year-old winger already has five goals this season, though he's added just one assist. He's also collected 16 shots on net, four hits, four PIM and an even plus-minus rating. He's a strong two-way player, and he's still seeing solid ice time even though his line with Phillip Danault and Arthur Kaliyev sees more defensive usage than last season.