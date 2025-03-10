Moore scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Golden Knights.

Moore continues to be a finisher -- he has five tallies over nine games since the 4 Nations Face-Off break. The 29-year-old winger has added 21 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in that span, but he hasn't logged an assist. The middle-six winger has 13 goals, 28 points, 109 shots on net, 59 hits and a plus-4 rating across 53 appearances this season. He's nowhere near the pace of last year's 31-goal, 57-point campaign, but he's relatively steady and offers a little bit of category coverage thanks to his defensive skills.