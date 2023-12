Moore scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Moore has impressed with five goals and two assists over his last five outings. The winger's tally Sunday stretched the Kings' lead to 3-1. Moore is up to 12 goals this season, just five shy of matching his career high from 2021-22. He's up to 20 points, 59 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-7 rating through 21 appearances, mainly in a second-line role with ice time in all situations.