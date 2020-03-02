Moore notched an assist and three blocked shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

The 24-year-old winger now has four points in 11 games with the Kings. Overall, Moore is up to nine points, 60 hits and 54 shots through 38 appearances this season. The physicality is a plus, but a lack of offense and a limited role on a low-scoring team likely negates most of Moore's fantasy appeal.