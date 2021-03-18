Moore scored a goal on three shots, supplied an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Moore set up Carl Grundstrom for a first-period tally, and also added a goal of his own by deflecting a Sean Walker shot later in the frame. The two-point effort was Moore's first such performance this year. The 25-year-old has a career-high 11 points (three goals, eight helpers), 40 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in 28 contests. He's fit in pretty well on the Kings' third line this season.