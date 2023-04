Moore scored the overtime winner in LA's 3-2 victory over Edmonton in Game 3 on Friday.

Moore usually isn't the one providing those kinds of heroics. He had 10 markers and 29 points in 59 during the 2022-23 campaign, and the 28-year-old has provided just two game-winning goals over 263 career regular-season contests. Moore is on a roll though, supplying two goals and four points over his last five appearances.