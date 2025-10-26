Moore scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators.

Moore put the Kings ahead 4-3 in the third period, but the lead didn't last. The veteran winger has scored twice over his last four games and has a total of three tallies and one helper through nine outings this season. He's added 20 shots on net, four hits, five blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over nine appearances. Moore should operate at a roughly 40-to-50-point pace as a strong two-way forward in the Kings' middle six.