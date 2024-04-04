Moore scored three goals on five shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Moore scored twice in the second period and added another tally in the third for the hat trick. The 29-year-old winger had been limited to just a single assist over his previous four outings. He's up to a team-leading 29 goals with 24 helpers, 231 shots on net, a plus-11 rating and 81 hits through 75 contests overall. Moore's been locked in as a second-line winger throughout the season, and it's helped him achieve a career year in most areas.