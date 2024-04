Moore scored a goal on four shots, added three hits, blocked two shots and logged two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Moore has four goals and an assist over his first four games in April. The 29-year-old winger achieved his first 30-goal campaign with his tally Saturday. He's added 24 helpers, 235 shots on net, 84 hits, 56 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating while seeing consistent usage on the second line this season.