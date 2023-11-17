Moore notched an assist in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Panthers.

Moore had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two games, his first multi-game drought of the season. The 28-year-old winger helped out on a Kevin Fiala tally 1:20 into this contest. Moore is up to seven goals, six assists, 40 shots on net, seven hits, eight PIM and a plus-2 rating through 15 appearances. He's a steady middle-six forward, though his scoring pace may drop -- he's never posted more than 48 points in a full season.