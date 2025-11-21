Moore posted an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Moore has had a fairly quiet November with just two assists over nine games. The 30-year-old is on an 11-game goal drought as well, though his recent lack of offense hasn't cost him playing time in the Kings' middle six. On the year, the winger has three goals, six points, 41 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and eight hits through 20 contests.