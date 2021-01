Moore snagged an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.

Moore posted the lone helper on Blake Lizotte's empty-net goal. It's been a quiet start to 2020-21 for Moore, who has just five shots on goal and two hits in four contests. The 25-year-old had 10 points in 42 games between the Kings and the Maple Leafs last year. A fourth-line role in LA will severely limit his ability to contribute offensively, but he could make up for it partially with physicality.