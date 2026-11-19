Moore will not be in the lineup against Toronto on Thursday due to an undisclosed injury, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Moore is currently on pace to match his goal total from 2025-26 (13), but he'll need to avoid an extended stint on the shelf in order to hit that mark. While the 31-year-old winger may be hard-pressed to produce at the 40-point level these days, he's still a solid depth piece when healthy. With Moore out of action, Samuel Helenius figures to suit up versus the Maple Leafs.