Moore scored twice on three shots in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Moore tallied a power-play goal in the first period and added another marker at even strength in the second. The 26-year-old has become a productive middle-six scorer for the Kings this year with seven goals and 18 points through 42 contests. He's added 68 shots on net, 29 hits and an even plus-minus rating.