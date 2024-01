Moore supplied a goal in a 4-3 shootout loss to San Jose on Monday.

Moore scored late in the second period to cut the Sharks' lead to 2-1. That gives him 21 markers and 33 points in 44 contests this year. Moore has already surpassed his previous career high in goals of 17, which was set in 2021-22, and he's well on his way to surpassing his personal best of 43 points. It helps that he entered Monday's action averaging 17:50 of ice time after logging 16:59 per game last season.