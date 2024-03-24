Moore scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

Moore put the Kings ahead 2-1 with his second-period tally. The 28-year-old winger has four points and seven shots on net over his last three contests. He continues to provide strong offense from a second-line role, often contributing over short bursts. He's at 26 goals, a career-high 49 points, 219 shots on net, 75 hits, 51 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 70 appearances.