Moore scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Moore scored on a pass from Warren Foegele at 10:38 of the third period to break up Spencer Knight's shutout bid. This ended a 16-game goal drought for Moore, who has gotten a look in the top six lately due to the Kings' scoring woes. He has earned six points over his last seven contests, and he's up to four goals, 11 points, 50 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 26 appearances this season.