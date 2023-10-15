Moore scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Moore's second-period marker got the Kings within two goals for the third time in the game. The winger continues to be an effective two-way forward in a middle-six role. His goal Saturday was his first point through two games to go with a minus-2 rating, six shots on net, a hit and a blocked shot. He's averaged 19:40 of ice time per game so far, much more than the 16:59 per game he averaged in 2022-23. He could continue to see an increased role while Viktor Arvidsson (back) is out.