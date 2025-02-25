Moore scored two goals, including one on the power play, and took four shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Moore cracked the scoresheet for the fourth time over his last six appearances, though it's worth noting this was the first time he scored more than one goal since a 4-1 win over the Wild on Dec. 7. The 29-year-old winger is not expected to repeat the career-high season he had in 2023-24, when he notched 31 goals, but at least he's scored in double digits for the fifth straight campaign. His run of five points (four goals, one assist) over his last six games is one of his most productive stretches of the campaign.