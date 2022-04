Moore produced an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 9-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Moore helped out on Phillip Danault's goal in the third period. The assist extended Moore's point streak to four games (two goals, three helpers) as he continues to find success in bursts on the second line. The 27-year-old has 46 points -- doubling his previous career high from a year ago -- with 193 shots on net, 67 hits and a plus-17 rating while playing in all 76 contests so far this season.