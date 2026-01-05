Moore (illness) isn't expected to play against Minnesota on Monday, according to Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Moore took part in Monday's morning skate, but he didn't participate in line rushes and was on late for extra work. As a result, he will likely miss his third straight game. Moore has accounted for five goals, 13 points, 67 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and 22 hits in 37 appearances this season. Jeff Malott has been playing due to Moore's absence.