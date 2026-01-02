default-cbs-image
Moore (illness) is expected back in the lineup versus the Wild on Saturday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Moore is poised to take on a top-six role alongside Quinton Byfield and Warren Foegele, a move that will likely see Jeff Malott relegated to a spot in the press box. In his 37 outings this year, the 30-year-old Moore has notched five goals and eight helpers, which could see him miss the 40-point threshold for the first time since 2022-23.

