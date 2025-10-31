Moore (personal) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against New Jersey, Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period reports.

Moore missed Thursday's game against the Red Wings while tending to a personal matter, but he was back at practice Friday and will be able to return to game action following a minimal absence. Over 11 appearances this season, he's recorded three goals, an assist, six blocked shots, four hits and four PIM while averaging 15:56 of ice time.