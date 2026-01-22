Moore (upper body) is expected to join the Kings for their six-game road trip after skating Thursday, Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period reports.

Moore's return to action remains unclear, especially considering the length of the trip, as he could still miss the next 4-5 games and still play at some point. Having said that, the fact that the veteran winger is skating and will travel is a step in the right direction. Prior to getting hurt, Moore was struggling offensively with just one goal in his last 11 outings while generating a lone helper and 17 shots.