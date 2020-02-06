Kings' Trevor Moore: Shipped to Kings
Moore was traded to the Kings along with a third-round draft pick in 2020 and a conditional third-round pick in 2021 in exchange for goalie Jack Campbell and winger Trevor Lewis.
Moore has been limited to five points, 53 hits and 39 shots in 26 games after a concussion and a shoulder injury claimed nearly two months of playing time. The undrafted winger returns to his home start of California in the move. Moore will likely compete for a bottom-six role with the Kings.
