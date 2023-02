Moore notched an assist in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Moore set up the first of Viktor Arvidsson's two goals in this game. The helper was Moore's first point in three contests since he returned from a 16-game absence due to an upper-body injury. The winger's slow return to action may discourage fantasy managers. He's still been a solid middle-six option when healthy, producing 20 points, 120 shots on net, 43 hits and a minus-3 rating through 40 appearances.