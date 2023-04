Moore notched an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers in Game 2.

Moore set up a Gabriel Vilardi tally in the second period. The 28-year-old Moore finished the season in acceptable form with two goals and four assists over the last 11 contests. The winger should continue to see middle-six minutes as a reliable two-way forward. He posted 29 points, 163 shots on net, 60 hits and a minus-2 rating in 59 regular-season outings.