Moore scored a goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Moore got the Kings on the board at 4:35 of the second period, just 52 seconds after Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored the Hurricanes' third goal. This was Moore's second goal and third point through six outings this season as he continues to play in a middle-six role as a defensive winger. The 30-year-old has added 14 shots on net, three blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating. Moore has enough scoring talent to be a depth option in fantasy.