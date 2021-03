Moore produced an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Moore earned the secondary helper on Sean Walker's opening tally 5:58 into the second period. In his last three games, Moore has two goals and two helpers. The 25-year-old winger is already enjoying career-best production with 13 points, 45 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 30 appearances.