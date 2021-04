Moore scored a shorthanded goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Moore tied the game at 2-2 when he got loose while killing Sean Walker's cross-checking penalty late in the second period. The goal was Moore's first point since March 21 -- he went five games without getting on the scoresheet. The middle-six winger has produced a career-high 14 points, 57 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 36 outings this year.