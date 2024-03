Moore notched an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Moore fed Phillip Danault for a third-period tally to stretch the Kings' lead to 5-1. Prior to Tuesday, Moore had picked up just two points over his last six outings. The 28-year-old winger has maintained a second-line role this season with 25 goals, 21 assists, 213 shots on net, 73 hits, 49 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 68 appearances.