Moore scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

Moore snapped an eight-game goal drought with his tally in the regular-season finale. The 28-year-old had trouble with injuries and regression this season, scoring 10 goals and adding 19 assists over 59 appearances. He added 163 shots on net, 60 hits and a minus-2 rating, though he remains a key part of the Kings' middle six.