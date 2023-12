Moore scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-2 defeat to the Golden Knights.

Moore cut the Kings' deficit to 3-2 with two minutes remaining in the third period, beating Logan Thompson with a sharp-angle wrister. The 28-year-old Moore now has four goals in his last six games as he's found a scoring touch of late. Overall, the California-born winger is up to 17 goals, matching his career high, and 26 points through 31 games this season.