Moore scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and notched three hits in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Oilers in Game 1.

Moore got the Kings within two goals late in the third period, but there wasn't enough time for a comeback. The 29-year-old winger has six goals and three assists over 10 outings in April. He produced a career-high 31 goals and 57 points in 82 regular-season contests while cementing himself as a fixture on the second line. Moore also sees time on both special teams, making him a strong two-way forward.