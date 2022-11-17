Moore scored three goals during Wednesday's 3-1 victory over the host Oilers.

Moore, who has at least one point in four of his past six outings, collected his first career hat trick Wednesday. The 27-year-old left winger scored the game's first goal at 4:23 of the first period, one-timing Phillip Danault's pass from the high slot area. The game-winner developed at 17:12 of the second period when he converted a Viktor Arvidsson helper from the right face-off circle. Moore, who added four shots, two hits and a plus-3 rating, capped the hat trick on an empty netter with 53 seconds remaining.