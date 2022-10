Moore picked up two assists Saturday in a 4-3 loss to Washington.

Moore's 48 points in 81 games were a surprise last season, but he won't sneak up on anyone this year. He has five assists in seven games and he and line mates Phillip Danault and Victor Arvidsson finally started to show off their great chemistry in the loss. Sadly, he continues to be grossly under-rostered in too many leagues, so that just means Moore will bring real value off the wire.