Moore scored a pair of goals in Monday's 4-1 win over Arizona.

Moore opened the scoring with a shorthanded marker 3:36 into the first period before adding a second goal off a Coyotes' turnover in the second. It's Moore's second two-goal game this season -- he's up to nine goals and 15 points through his first 17 games, putting him well on pace to surpass his previous career highs of 17 goals and 48 points set in the 2021-22 season.