Moore scored two goals in Monday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Moore led all Kings' skaters with four shots on net in 21:09 TOI. His opening goal on a loose puck that he shot high into the net over goalie Antti Raanta set the tone for his team. He finished it off with a bookend goal into an empty net to get the Kings their first win in nine games. The 28-year old winger has five points in his past four games and looks to carry this momentum against the Stars on Tuesday night.