Moore notched two assists in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Devils.

He helped set up the last two goals of Phillip Danault's hat trick. Moore has delivered back-to-back multi-point performances, but they were his first since Jan. 15. On the season, the 28-year-old winger has already scored a career-high 23 goals, and he sits six points back of tying the career-high 48 he collected in 2021-22.