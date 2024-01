Moore collected two assists in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Both helpers came in the second period as the Kings grabbed a 2-0 lead that slipped through their fingers down the stretch. Moore snapped a brief four-game point drought with the performance, and it was his first multi-point effort since Nov. 25. Since the beginning of December, the 28-year-old has six goals and nine points over 17 contests.