Moore scored two goals including the game-winner in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

The 26-year-old broke out of a 10-game goal drought in a big way, giving the Kings a 2-1 lead midway through the second period before putting them ahead for good on a breakaway in the third as he went top shelf on Tristan Jarry. Moore has hardly been unproductive lately though, racking up nine assists in those prior 10 games, and he's accounted for most of his scoring on the season (four goals and 16 points) through 14 contests in January.